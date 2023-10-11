The 57-year-old was stopped by officers in the Tesco car park, Milford Haven, after they received reports she had been seen driving without a licence.

“When she was spoken to by the officers, she gave a false name, which was that of the car’s owner,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates ths week.

“When she was arrested, she made a full admission.”

But her solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher, explained that the car - a Peugeot 3008 – was owned by her partner who was ill in bed at the time of the offence.

“Me client was due to look after her grandson that night, and realised there wasn’t any appropriate food in the house,” he said.

“She took the car to Tesco to buy some food, she was approached by the police, she panicked, and she gave her partner’s name.

“But this incident of TWOC (taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent), doesn’t involve anything normally associated with this kind of offence and the car wasn’t damaged.”

Tracy Edwards of Cherry Tree Close, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty; of driving otherwise than in accordance with her licence; of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and of using a vehicle on a public road without third party insurance.

She was fined a total of £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

