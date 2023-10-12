Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on famous landmarks like St David's Cathedral, beach scenes, a docking ferry and pumpkins.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

St David's Cathedral (Image: Paul Langley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pumpkin carving (Image: Roger Duncombe (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sunset and reflections at Carew Castle (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Abermawr Beach (Image: Owain Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Musselwick Beach (Image: Danielle Wheaton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Autumn at Withybush Woods (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stena Vision docking at Fishguard Harbour (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.