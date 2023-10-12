THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.

Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on famous landmarks like St David's Cathedral, beach scenes, a docking ferry and pumpkins.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: St David's CathedralSt David's Cathedral (Image: Paul Langley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pumpkin carvingPumpkin carving (Image: Roger Duncombe (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sunset and reflections at Carew CastleSunset and reflections at Carew Castle (Image: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire Photography (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Abermawr BeachAbermawr Beach (Image: Owain Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Musselwick BeachMusselwick Beach (Image: Danielle Wheaton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Autumn at Withybush WoodsAutumn at Withybush Woods (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stena Vision docking at Fishguard HarbourStena Vision docking at Fishguard Harbour (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

