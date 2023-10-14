THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours. But this week, the theme is the colour orange.

We received dozens of submissions relating to the colour orange from across the county including sunsets, an orange, orange coloured flowers and animals and much more. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Orange RNLI lifeboatOrange RNLI lifeboat (Image: Martin Howell (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: An orangeAn orange (Image: Lisa Townley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Scooby GScooby G (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Orange hawkweedOrange hawkweed (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Classic car in ManorbierClassic car in Manorbier (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Small copper butterflySmall copper butterfly (Image: Jess Morris (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.