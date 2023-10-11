Swansea Building Society, which has branches in Swansea, Mumbles, Carmarthen and Cowbridge, is sponsoring two awards; the Community Based Team Member of the Year and the Hospital Staff Member of the Year accolade at this year’s ceremony.

A host of awards will be handed out to the region’s healthcare heroes with Werndale Hospital as the headline sponsor for 2023.

West Wales Area Manager Sioned Jones said: “Swansea Building Society was founded in 1923 and has remained close to the communities of South and West Wales, providing mortgages on residential properties funded by personal savings which are deposited in a variety of savings accounts. The society is one of only three remaining mutual building societies in Wales and the only building society or bank with its headquarters in West Wales. As it celebrates its centenary year, the mutual society, via its head office and four branch offices, continues to support worthy causes in those areas in which it mainly operates”.

“As an organisation which depends upon effective teamwork, Swansea Building Society is delighted to sponsor the award for Community Based Team of the Year. We are delighted to be celebrating a milestone 100 years as a mutual during 2023. Our centenary celebrations have included many initiatives, events and fundraising throughout the year, all featuring the number 100. The largest of our centenary initiatives has seen us donate £100,000 to local charities. Furthermore, an additional £15,000 has been available for our branches to donate to charities related directly to their local communities. Our official staff charity continues to be Maggie’s Swansea."

“Other Society initiatives during 2023 include: 100 days of volunteering, where the Society encourages staff to volunteer on local projects, 100 trees planted, planting trees across Wales in collaboration with Stump Up For Trees. Later in the year, we will announce the launch of our Charitable Foundation, a legacy project linked to our 100 year celebration which will commence at the start of 2024. The aim of the foundation is to enable charities to apply to us directly for support, allowing us to focus on charities that might otherwise be overlooked. The funds will be awarded by an independent board of trustees”.

Alun Williams, our Chief Executive Officer, said:“2023 is, understandably, a big year for the Society. To be able to celebrate 100 years as a mutual building society is a tribute to all the Society’s staff, directors and members across the years. Our Society has had to deal with many ups and downs over the last century, but it has weathered all of the storms, financial and otherwise, which makes us all very proud. Currently, the Society is seeing a period of sustained growth. We have passed many significant milestones, including exceeding £500 million in total assets, and having been named the most profitable building society of our size in the UK. All this while increasing investment, expanding our offering, and continuing our aim of opening and not closing branches”.

“With all that in mind, it is wonderful to be able to reach our centenary on a genuine high and be able to give back to our local communities with this £100,000 donation”.

For more information on the society’s services, visit swansea-bs.co.uk.

The headline sponsor of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 is Werndale Hospital part of the Circle Group.

The awards and sponsors of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 are: Outstanding Achievement Award: Werndale Hospital; Primary Care Person of the year: Direct Nursing Services; Community Based Individual of the Year: The Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care: Pembrokeshire College; Volunteer of the Year: Kindness/Care Hero Award: Primary Care Team of the Year: Mental Health Award: National Grid; Hospital Staff Member of the year: Care Home of the Year: Direct Nursing Services; GP Practice of the Year: Specsavers Haverfordwest; Community Based Team of the Year: Swansea Building Society; Health Charity of the Year: Pharmacy of the Year: Wellbeing Team of the Workforce and Year: Women's Health Team of the Year: The Housing with Care Award: Pembrokeshire County Council

The awards evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm.