This week the school was selected by the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen Mind branch for its commitment to mental health awareness as well as the support it provides to its pupils and staff alike, on a huge range of mental health topics.

“We’re proud to award Milford Haven School our first ever Mental Health Matters School Award as we recognise its commitment to mental health awareness and its support across pupils and staff,” said Tracey Price, wh is CEO of the Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen branch of Mind.

“We now hope that seeing their success will encourage other local schools to get in touch about becoming a Mental Health Matters School.”

The award was made on World Mental Health Day, 10 October, when people are given the opportunity to talk about mental health, how it can be addressed and how important it is to get help if you are struggling.

Mind Pembrokeshire has already been invited to Milford Haven School on numerous occasions this year to provide mental health classes for every student in every year group. This includes information about local services and how they can help, trauma training alongside the entire staff team, and information on healthy lifestyle choices that can improve people's feelings of wellbeing.

Mind information is also continuously available throughout the school and includes quick tips on wellbeing topics such as sleep, panic attacks, relaxation and more.

Welcoming the award was Milford Haven School Headteacher Ms Ceri-Ann Morris.

“Our pupils’ mental health and wellbeing is of paramount importance at Milford Haven School and we have created a safe place where pupils are not only encouraged to flourish academically but are also supported throughout all of the challenges of their adolescent life," she said.

“ We offer our pupils a diverse range of both internal and external services in the form of counselling, mentoring, PSE lessons, school nurse appointments and pupil and teacher led support groups, and all of these services are available to every single child.

"And as a result of our ongoing and relentless commitment to our pupil and staff wellbeing, we have now been awarded the Mind Mental Health Matters Award.

"Our staff and pupils are proud to be one of the first schools in Pembrokeshire to have received this award.”