The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place for over 24 hours with heavy rain forecast likely to cause disruption to travel and flooding.

The heavy rain warning will be in place from Thursday (October 12) at 9pm until midnight on Friday (October 13).

It will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St Davids with some areas expected to get up to 70mm of rain.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Heavy rain across Wales and parts of central and southern England



Thursday 2100 – Friday 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Xc11sb3rSC — Met Office (@metoffice) October 11, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to "occasionally heavy rain".

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Spray on roads

Flooding in homes, businesses and on roads

Disruptions to bus and train services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.

"Rain gradually clears from the north through Friday afternoon and evening.

"Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of Wales especially could see 60 to 70 mm.

"Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Wales from 9pm on Thursday, October 12 until midnight on Friday, October 13.