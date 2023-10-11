A total of 41 Year 2 pupils from Fenton Community Primary School in Haverfordwest, and 25 children from Manorbier Church in Wales VC School are taking part in ‘The Bumbles of Honeywood’ programme where they are finding out about the importance of networking. And one of their key lessons is how best to introduce themselves to others with confidence.

“We partner businesses with education to help bring enterprise skills to life in the classroom,” explained Jayne Brewer, who is Chief Executive of 2B Enterprising .

‘The Bumbles of Honeywood’ is a series of creative and thought-provoking books that transport our readers to the enterprising world of the Bumble Family where they can share valuable lessons learnt through their journeys and challenges with their friends in Honeywood.”

The storybooks are accompanied by physical and digital resources for primary school teachers to support the development of enterprise skills in the classroom.

“Pupils from over 200 primary schools across England and Wales are currently taking part in the programme and we’ve had a wonderful response from businesses like Ledwood who have chosen to partner with their local schools,” continued Jayne.

“Our aim is to inspire the next generation of ambitious, healthy, ethical and enterprising citizens who confidently make decisions, communicate effectively and contribute positively to their community. Ledwood’s support is helping us to make a real difference here in Pembrokeshire.”

Jayne's comments were endorsed by Ms McSweeney, who is the Deputy Head of Fenton Community Primary School.

“We’re working hard to provide the best teaching and learning experiences for our pupils and we’re very grateful to Ledwood for helping us to access The Bumbles of Honeywood programme,” she said.

“It’s so important that we find innovative ways to inspire young minds and develop the life skills of our pupils so that they can reach their full potential.”

Meanwhile Mark Davies of Ledwood Mechanical Engineering added: “We are proud to be able to offer young people an insight in to our world and to help bring enterprise to life. Today’s school children are our future workforce so it is great to see them learning key skills at such an early age, all of which will help to prepare them for the world of work.”