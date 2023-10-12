Beds Today are sponsors of the Health Charity of the Year award.

Connor, owner of Beds Today, in Haverfordwest, says he is keen to demonstrate his support to the community in which he has his business.

Connor said: "I want to be able to give something back as a business after serving the county for 15 years and be a part of something special, which these awards represent.

"I believe it’s important that the healthcare sector receives support and recognition from businesses, be they big or small in the county, to demonstrate just how grateful and thankful we all are for their hard work and dedication in such a demanding industry.

"I feel that showing support for the community in this way, by supporting the awards as a category sponsor, shows other small businesses and the rest of the community that no matter what walk of life you’re in, bonding together and supporting each other is always welcomed and encouraged and is the glue that makes Pembrokeshire as a whole so strong.

"The benefits these awards deliver for the community and hospitals, health centres, clinics and professionals working in the health profession as a whole, are immense.

"I think it’s a chance to showcase the importance of these various roles and how hard working everyone in this sector is and can be. It’s important that people in this sector are recognised for this and especially in all roles as the term is such a blanket summary for what each person and each role really does."

Connor has personal experience of working in the health sector: "I actually worked for the NHS for seven years at Withybush General Hospital as a cleaner then moving on to be a porter.

"It is super important for Pembrokeshire that we keep this hospital going. It's almost like a big machine where it needs all the right parts to work! From doctors and nurses to kitchen staff and cleaners. Without all of these people who work so hard, it would not be possible.

"These awards events are a fantastic way to help all health profession staff to really feel valued in such a demanding job."

"Beds Today is proud to be supporting the West Wales Health and Care Awards.

"Pembrokeshire's leading bed retailer is a family run business devoted to keeping our prices as low and our service as high as possible. Based in Haverfordwest, we have been keeping the county dreaming for over 15 years, with same day delivery and old bed recycling.

Our Showroom is located at 39 Dew Street

The headline sponsor of the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 is Werndale Hospital part of Circle Health Group.

The awards evening is being held at The Pavilion, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, October 26, starting at 7pm.