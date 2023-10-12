Jennie Reynolds from Fishguard was given the Ambulance Care Award Central and West at the Welsh Ambulance Trusts awards.

Jennie was nominated for her quick-thinking actions at the scene of a serious road traffic accident in Pembrokeshire.

There were more than 350 nominations for the 2023 WAST Awards, with the winners announced at an event in Newport which was sponsored by The Ortus Group.

The full list of award winners:

Emergency Medical Service Award North: Mike Davies (paramedic, Wrexham).

Emergency Medical Service Award West: Taylor Jones (emergency medical technician) and Rebecca Hopkins (paramedic, both in Llanelli).

Emergency Medical Service Award South Central: Jamie Shore (paramedic), Sarah James (emergency medical technician), Chris Ellis (paramedic), Sian Griffiths (paramedic) and Phil Wilkins (duty operations manager, all Merthyr Tydfil).

Emergency Medical Service Award South East: Julie Hillier (duty operations manager, Cardiff).

Ambulance Care Award North: Anita Owen (national NEPTS NET centre manager, Llanfairfechan).

Ambulance Care Award Central and West: Jennie Reynolds (ambulance care assistant, Fishguard).

Ambulance Care Award South East: Poppy Richards (ambulance care assistant, Cwmbran).

Clinical Contact Centre Award North: Elen Jones (call taker supervisor, Llanfairfechan)

Clinical Contact Centre Award Central and West: Kirtsy Williams (assistant EMS controller, Llangunnor).

Clinical Contact Centre Award South East: Michelle Perry (EMD quality improvement manager, Llangunnor).

Support Services Award: Patient Experience and Community Involvement Team.

Community First Responder of the Year Award: Effie Cadwallader (volunteer community first responder, Wrexham).

Community First Responder Team of the Year Award: Cross Hands Volunteer Community First Responder Team).

Volunteer Car Service Driver of the Year Award: Ian Cross (volunteer car service driver, Pontypool).

Volunteer of the Year Award: Patricia Haigh (volunteer car service driver, St Asaph).

Team of the Year Award: Occupational Health and Wellbeing Team.

Gail Williams Award: Philip Nicol and Petra Gross (both emergency medical technicians, Machynlleth).

Inspiring Others Award North: Ceri Roberts (duty control manager, Llanfairfechan).

Inspiring Others Award Central and West: Katherine Abbott (office manager, Swansea).

Inspiring Others Award South East: Laura Stephen (project supporting manager, Cwmbran).

Great Listener Award North: Gina Hughes (senior clinician, St Asaph).

Great Listener Award Central and West: Carolyn Lewis (wellbeing practitioner, Swansea).

Great Listener Award South East: Chris Willis (locality manager, Cardiff).

Learning and Innovation Award: Bethan Jones (local safety champion – maternity, Cwmbran).

Public Recognition Award: Bob Heaney.

People’s Choice Award: Nick Ozzati (volunteer community first responder, Llanelli).

Welsh Language Award: Jason Jones (capital delivery manager, Swansea).

Chair’s Award: Putting Things Right Team.

Chief Executive’s Award: Karis Price (volunteer compliance support officer, St Asaph).



WAST chief executive Jason Killens said: “Our people are the beating heart of this organisation, and we simply couldn’t function without them.



“Working for the Welsh Ambulance Service is not just any job – it’s a job that makes a real difference.



“When people are at their lowest ebb, frightened, injured, vulnerable and sick, we are the people to whom they turn.

“Today, we celebrate everything that is great about this organisation and say thank you to our staff and volunteers for the remarkable work they do, day in, day out.

“Thanks to all those who took the time to submit a nomination or cast a vote.

“Thanks also to our headline sponsor The Ortus Group, as well as Alumni Global for kindly sponsoring two luxury hampers.”

