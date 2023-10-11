Homes in the SA33, SA15 and SA14 postcodes recorded among the lowest rates of insurance claims relating to burglaries, according to figures published by MoneySuperMarket.

More than seven million home insurance quotes from MoneySuperMarket customers were analysed to find the UK postcodes with the highest and lowest rates of burglary claims since 2020.

The SA33 postcode – which covers St Clears, Pendine and Laugharne – was ranked as having the 13th lowest burglary rate, with 0.63 claims in every 1,000 involving burglaries.

SA15 – covering Pontyberem, Pontyates and Felinfoel – was ranked 35th lowest (0.84 burglaries per 1,000 claims), while SA14 – which includes Cross Hands, Tumble, Penygroes Gorslas and Drefach – was 47th lowest with 1.03 burglary claims in every 1,000.

Three Carmarthenshire postcodes were among the areas least at risk of burglaries according to the figures. (Image: MoneySuperMarket)

Elsewhere, the Ceredigion postcode SY23 had the second lowest rate of burglary claims in the UK, with 0.34.

Cambridgeshire’s PE15 postcode (0.28 burglaries per 1,000 claims) was deemed the safest area in the UK for risk of burglaries.

At the other end of the scale, B94 in Warwickshire (57.83), SE24 in Greater London (57.01) and WD7 in Hertfordshire (54.27) had the highest rates of burglaries across the UK.

No Welsh postcodes were listed in the 50 areas at highest risk of burglaries.

David McDermottroe, home insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket said: “After a prolonged period of lockdowns and covid restrictions, last year saw us getting back to the office, travel opening up, and more socialising with friends.

“Unfortunately, the extra time spent away from our homes provided burglars with more opportunities. In fact, our research found that burglary claims last year were 106 per cent higher than those recorded in 2020, rising from 7.79 to 16.01 per 1,000 quotes.

“If we take simple and effective preventative measures like installing an alarm, investing in decent locks for windows and doors and keeping valuables such as laptops and keys out of sight it will not only make our homes less attractive to burglars, but it will be harder for them to break in.”

MoneySuperMarket has advised taking steps to deter burglars, including making sure quality locks are installed on your locks and doors, marking possessions with a UV security pen, installing cameras and automatic sensor lights, getting an alarm installed by an accredited supplier, and keeping valuables away from windows and storing car keys out of sight.

You can find out more about the research, or search for your own postcode at moneysupermarket.com/home-insurance/burglary-hotspots.