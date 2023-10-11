The festival runs from October 13 to 25. As usual, a warm welcome is extended to all to enjoy the program which offers a diverse range of artistic activities, through the Welsh language.

Cwmni Theatr Bro'r Preseli will open this year's festival, presenting a Noson Lawen at Theatr y Gromlech, Crymych on Friday, October 13 at 7.30pm. This promises to be a very enjoyable concert with performances by a host of local artists, groups and choirs.

The festival also has the honour of exhibiting the work of photographer Marian Delyth. An exhibition of her work will be opened on Monday, October 16, at 7.30pm at the Preseli Community Learning Centre.

Marian Delyth has been a freelance photographer since 1982 and has created some of the most iconic images in recent Welsh history. She works from her studio in Blaenplwyf, near Aberystwyth. Although her work has taken her abroad on various projects, the essence of her photos chronicles the people and landscape of Wales.

The Gŵyl Bro'r Preseli Lecture 2023 will be delivered by the experienced journalist, Eifion Glyn, on Wednesday, October 18 at 7.30pm in the Preseli Community Learning Centre.

Eifion Glyn is an experienced and intuitive journalist, and a familiar face on programs such as Y Byd ar Bedwar.

Born in Dyffryn Nantlle, Eifion Glyn worked for the Welsh language press for a significant time, before going into the world of television.

His nose for a story, and his drive to get to the bottom of issues has taken him to the farthest reaches of the world, and to many dangerous places. The funny and the profound intersperse his stories.

This extremely interesting evening will be chaired by BBC Wales west Wales correspondent, Aled Scourfield, who will ask Eifion about his experiences from his successful career in the field of current affairs.

A walking tour for Welsh learners and speakers will be held on Friday, October 20 by Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire.

The walking tour will start from Bwlchygroes Hall at 10.30am under the guidance of Terwyn Tomos.

The actor, singer and composer, Ryland Teifi will entertain the audience of Theatr y Gromlech, Crymych, in an evening of conversation and song on Saturday, October 21 at 07.30pm.

There will be refreshments of cheese and wine on the night and the Gŵyl Bro'r Preseli is very grateful to Cware ac Olew Trefigin Oil and Quarry and Fflach Records for sponsoring the concert.

This year's Wês Glei Quiz will be held on Monday, October 23 at 7:30pm in Bwlchygroes Hall in collaboration with Menter Iaith Sir Benfro. The winning team will have the opportunity to keep the Trefigin Quarry Challenge Shield for a year as well as win a cash prize of £50. Up to 4 people are allowed in a team, so bring a team or come and be part of a team. We are pleased to announce that the talented actor, Rhodri John will be leading the Quiz.

The Festival ends on Wednesday evening, 7.30pm, October 25 at Theatr y Gromlech, Crymych with Theatr Bara Caws Community Theatre presenting Y Ddraenen Ddu, Angharad Tomos' adaptation of the play Blackthorn by Charley Miles.

The event is supported by the Arts Council of Wales's Night Out scheme. Tickets are on sale at Awen Teifi or online via https://gwyl-bror-preseli.yapsody.com/ Gŵyl Bro'r Preseli is grateful to the community councils of Crymych, Boncath, Clydau and Mynachlog-ddu for their financial support this year.

Visit the Gŵyl Bro’r Preseli www.facebook.com/gwylbropreseli/ for more information.