This week Haverfordwest magistratest were told that Joshua Spicer made three calls which lasted for a total of 47 minutes.

“Three calls were made in total, one being 21 minutes, the second seven minutes and the third 19 minutes,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan. “And that was some considerable time.”

Miss Vaughan went on to say that as a result of Spicer’s behaviour, officers decided to visit him at his home in Castle Terrace, Narberth.

“He answered the door and invited the officers in,” continued Ms Vaughan.

“But they could see that he was agitated, slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet. He told the officers that he had drunk two-thirds of a 75cl bottle of rum.”

Probation officer Julie Norman informed magistrates that the offence was committed while Spicer was subject to a Community Order.

“His recent offending has been triggered when he’s used alcohol as a way of coping,” she said.

“And that’s what happened here. He drank alcohol and rang 999. If he continues offending in this manner, at some point he’s going to end up in prison.”

Spicer, 37, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending false messages by public electronic communication when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“Six months ago, my client was in a particularly bad way as he has serious psychological problems,” he said.

“But he’s complied with everything he’s been required to do and has engaged with his GP. But alcohol is now the main factor, and this is what he needs to address.”

Mr Lloyd added that Spicer accepted that he was intoxicated on the night in question, to the extent that he was unable to remember what happened during the offence.

After considering the facts, magistrates sentenced Spicer to an 18-month Community Order during which he must complete 20 rehabilitation requirement days and a 100-day alcohol abstinence monitoring programme.

