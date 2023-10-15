Some are eerily similar whilst others are completely different and looking at the old pictures can bring back old memories or create questions to find out more about what was previously in the places we know and love.

Today, we’re travelling down memory lane with some pictures from Haverfordwest which were taken between the 1900s and the 1980s. Do you recognise any of these locations?

Haverfordwest in the 1970s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Greens Motors, Haverfordwest in the 1980s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Salutation Square, Haverfordwest in the 1970s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Haverfordwest Railway Station in the 1950s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Haverfordwest High Street in the 1900s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Haverfordwest in the 1930s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

All the pictures were provided by Samantha Dalton to the Western Telegraph’s nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

