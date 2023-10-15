IT is always fascinating to see how our towns and cities look today compared to in the recent and distant past.

Some are eerily similar whilst others are completely different and looking at the old pictures can bring back old memories or create questions to find out more about what was previously in the places we know and love.

Today, we’re travelling down memory lane with some pictures from Haverfordwest which were taken between the 1900s and the 1980s. Do you recognise any of these locations?

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest in the 1970s.Haverfordwest in the 1970s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: Greens Motors, Haverfordwest in the 1980sGreens Motors, Haverfordwest in the 1980s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: Salutation Square, Haverfordwest in the 1970sSalutation Square, Haverfordwest in the 1970s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Railway Station in the 1950sHaverfordwest Railway Station in the 1950s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest High Street in the 1900s.Haverfordwest High Street in the 1900s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest in the 1930s.Haverfordwest in the 1930s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

All the pictures were provided by Samantha Dalton to the Western Telegraph’s nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

