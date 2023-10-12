Violent and sexual offences and anti-social behaviour were among the most common types of crime reported to the police over June, July and August.

A total of 66 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest in August, according to police.uk.

27 of these were for violent or sexual offence, while nine were for shoplifting and eight were for anti-social behaviour.

June saw 69 crimes reported in Haverfordwest – 26 of which were violent and sexual offences, while 13 were anti-social behaviour, and 11 were public order offences.

43 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest in July. The police data showed 17 of these were for violent and sexual offences, eight were for anti-social behaviour, and there were five reports of criminal damage and arson.

Ten of the 39 crimes reported in Tenby in August were anti-social behaviour, while eight were for violent and sexual offences and five were for criminal damage and arson.

In June, 39 crimes were also reported in Tenby – of which 13 were for violent and sexual offences and 11 were for anti-social behaviour.

24 crimes were reported in Pembroke in August, seven of which were for violent and sexual offences, six for anti-social behaviour, and three were classified as ‘other theft’.

In July, 41 crimes were reported in Milford Haven. 27 of these were violent and sexual offences, while five were for anti-social behaviour and three were for criminal damage and arson.

Across the Dyfed-Powys Police force area, 732 reported crimes could not be mapped by police.uk in June. A further 502 reported crimes couldn’t be mapped in July, while 518 couldn’t be mapped in August.