Parents of Pembrokeshire’s Year 6 pupils are being urged to apply for a place in their chosen secondary school, as the countdown begins to the closing date of applications.
Parents will need to apply for a secondary school place for all pupils entering Year 7 in September 2024, by the closing date of December 20.
Any applications received after this date will be considered late, which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his or her preferred school.
Pembrokeshire County Council has stated that there is no automatic admission to a secondary school, even if the student is living in the catchment area, and a formal application has to be made before they can begin attending.
Parents of pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Bro Preseli or Ysgol Caer Elen do not need to apply, as these are schools that teach children between the ages of 3 to 16. It is subsequetly assumed those students will remain in their current schools.
However, if parents wish to apply for a different secondary school, they must apply within the deadlines noted above.
It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.
The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website under ‘Apply for a School Place’.
Parents/guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of March 1, 2024.
