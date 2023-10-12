Parents will need to apply for a secondary school place for all pupils entering Year 7 in September 2024, by the closing date of December 20.

Any applications received after this date will be considered late, which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his or her preferred school.

Pembrokeshire County Council has stated that there is no automatic admission to a secondary school, even if the student is living in the catchment area, and a formal application has to be made before they can begin attending.

Parents of pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Bro Preseli or Ysgol Caer Elen do not need to apply, as these are schools that teach children between the ages of 3 to 16. It is subsequetly assumed those students will remain in their current schools.

However, if parents wish to apply for a different secondary school, they must apply within the deadlines noted above.

It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.

The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website under ‘Apply for a School Place’.

Parents/guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of March 1, 2024.