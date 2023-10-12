Earlier this summer the water company launched the Llys-y-Frࣙân Lakeview Campsite and, as a result of its success, Welsh Water has decided to reopen its hardstanding pitches for a one-off treat to visitors from Friday, October 27 to Friday, November 3.

“Lakeview Campsite is the first of its kind across Welsh Water and we are the only visitor attraction within the Welsh Water portfolio to have onsite accommodation,” said Llys-y-Frࣙân's attraction manager, Mark Hillary.

“It’s a very exciting addition to our offering here at Llys-y-frࣙân and feedback from summer visitors to the campsite has been extremely good. We currently attract a review score of 9.8 on Pitchup.com and we’re looking forward to having the campsite open for a full season next year when we can welcome visitors from all over the world.”

During October half term there will also be an events calendar to keep everyone entertained. Children can enjoy lantern-making workshops on Saturday, October 28 and November 4, when the team will be on hand to help youngsters create their very own autumn lantern to take away with them.

Between October 30 and November 4 there will be youth adventure water activity sessions, where children can learn the basic techniques of sailing or mastering the skills of paddle sports.

Llys-y-frࣙân’s annual Autumn Food & Drink Fair takes place on Saturday, October 28, with a fantastic array of locally produced food and drink on offer from loads of Pembrokeshire-based businesses.

The Llys-y-frࣙân ‘Young Farmers Annual Fireworks Display’ will return again this year on Saturday, November 4 when all proceeds from the entrance fee on the day will go to support the Young Farmers Charities. Lots of activities will take place throughout the day,with a free drop-in ‘Circus Skills Workshop’ in the visitor centre along with ‘Lantern Workshops’, followed by a ‘Lantern Light Procession’ later in the afternoon. An amazing ‘Fire Spinning Show’ offers an exciting penultimate event before the fantastic fireworks display begins. Exact times are to be confirmed.

Once again this year the Llys-y-frân teamhas been shortlisted for the ‘Activity/Experience Provider of the Year’ Croeso Award last year. The awards, organised by Visit Pembrokeshire take place on November 2 at Pembrokeshire College.