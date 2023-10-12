Daniel Payne, 44, is accused of driving his Vauxhall Vivaro ‘carelessly and inconsiderately’ as he travelled along the A487 near Little Hilton Farm on July 14, 2022. The farm is situated between Haverfordwest and St Davids.

Payne’s trial was listed to take place before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week however his solicitor, Aled Owen, claimed he was unable to proceed as he was still seeking mechanical information concerning the postal van that had been hit during the alleged offence.

Mr Owen informed magistrates that he is making attempts to trace the van, despite the Post Office having confirmed that it has already been scrapped.

“The chances of that vehicle being found are zero percent,” commented Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

Mr Owen replied that if he is unable to locate the original van, then he will attempt to find ‘a similar vehicle’ which could assist him in his investigations.

“This case has been going on since July 2022 and here we are, in October of the following year, and we’re no further forward,” said Sian Vaughan.

Payne, of Bridge Lane, Keeston, Haverfordwest, denies causing serious injury by careless and inconsiderate driving.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the matter once again with a case management hearing listed for November 14 followed by Daniel Payne’s trial on December 4. Payne’s attendance has been requested at both hearings.

He was granted unconditional bail.

