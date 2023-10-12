Simon Howard, from Llanybydder, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

The court heard that Howard was talking to who he thought was a 12-year-old girl on social media. The profile was actually being run by an undercover officer from Tarian - the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales.

The content of the conversations showed that Howard acknowledged he was talking to a child, and he went on to graphically describe numerous sexual acts and plan to meet with the child.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Howard pleaded guilty to the offences, and was jailed for six years on October 9.

He must register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

The investigation was led by Tarian officers with support from Dyfed-Powys Police.

Detective Inspector Mathew Davies, of Tarian, said: “This is excellent joint working between Tarian and Dyfed Powys Police.

“The focus of the operation was to target high harm offenders, whilst safeguarding and protecting children.”

Predator Simon Howard was jailed for attempting to groom who he thought was a 12-year-old girl on social media. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Detective Inspector Leon Lewis, from Dyfed Powys CID, said: “Simon Howard displayed predatory behaviour and groomed who he believed was a 12-year-old child.

“It is our absolute priority to protect and keep children safe in our communities.

“The work carried out by Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit and Dyfed Powys Police has helped to ensure that vulnerable children are protected from the risk Howard poses to them.

“If anyone has been a victim of child sexual abuse, I urge you to report it to your local police force via 101. We will always follow up allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred. Victims can talk in confidence to experienced investigators and we can also help them get access to a range of other support services.

“If you have concerns about your use of the internet or inappropriate thoughts or behaviour about children or if you are worried about how someone you know behaves around children or are worried about their use of the internet then the Lucy Faithfull Foundation provide a free, anonymous and confidential Stop It Now! helpline on 0808 1000 900 for advice, support and information.”