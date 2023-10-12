Spearheaded by Bluestone National Park Resort and the Bluestone Foundation, the community events will be open to local residents and will provide a unique opportunity to raise funds for various local charitable causes. It is estimated that up to £15,000 could be raised annually, with the first charity to participate being “Get The Boys A Lift.”

Up to 600 local community members will be able to participate in the water park activities at each event, with 75 per cent of the ticket sales value going directly to the charity that is hosting the event. The remaining 25 per cent will go to the Bluestone Foundation, from where it will be distributed to local good causes through the Pembrokeshire Association for Voluntary Services (PAVs).

The proposal comes following an operational review of the Blue Lagoon that was promised by Bluestone, examining ways of opening the venue to the public as well as to guests staying at the resort.

Marten Lewis of the Bluestone Foundation, said: "The community events will be a great way for charities to raise much-needed funds in a fun way, with local residents able to buy tickets and all proceeds being channelled towards local good causes."

The first community event is scheduled for February in support of Get The Boys A Lift, to support counselling sessions for people within Pembrokeshire.

Information on how to make a booking will be released by Bluestone Foundation and Get the Boys A Lift on December 1, 2023.

The events will take place between 6.30pm and 9pm, offering ticket holders the chance to experience all the water park's facilities and features.

Non-profit organisations interested in participating in future events are encouraged to contact the Bluestone Foundation at foundation@bluestonewales.com.