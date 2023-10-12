Eva Rich, who was herself born with a vision impairment, received the Points of Light award on Thursday (October 12) after setting up the Pembrokeshire fundraising group of Guide Dogs Cymru in 1975.

By the time she was 13 Eva, who livesin Saundersfoot, was totally blind and was paired with her first guide dog when she was just 19.

Having now been a proud guide dog owner for the past 61 years, she is currently with her seventh guide dog, who is called Nancy.

“I was totally surprised to receive the call, and as this is my third award in 12 months I’m feeling very humbled and very appreciated,” she said.

Eva has been the group organiser and secretary of the Pembrokeshire branch of Guide Dogs Cymru for over forty years, and was recognised with the Guide Dogs’ Princess Alexandra Award for Lifetime Achievement in November 2022.

Through Eva’s ambassadorship and talks, she has helped many people understand the work of the charity and has also inspired others to fundraise for ‘Guide Dogs’. Eva works with the group to run numerous fundraising activities, including coffee mornings, store collections and other events, and has raised over £700,000 since starting the group.

The award for Eva coincides with World Sight Day and Guide Dogs Appeal month.

Eva is the 2165th recipient of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others. Each weekday, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.