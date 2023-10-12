And this week four beautiful little babies, who were just a few weeks old, were found wantonly dumped in a skip in Haverfordwest.

Fortunately the kittens were found by a team of local builders who took them to the Greenacres Animal Rescue in Talbenny, near Haverfordwest.

“This year has been like no other for unwanted cats and kittens, and we can’t stress the importance of having your pets neutered,” said Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Rescue.

“Having this number of unwanted animals is so easily preventable.”

The little ones are now in the care of an experiences hand rearing volunteer who is bottle feeding the babies with special formula kitten milk.

RSPCA Pembrokeshire is currently involved in a scheme in partnership with RSPCA Cymru and Cats Protection in Wales where certain vets can neuter and microchip a cat for as little as £10. A map can be viewed on the RSPCA Pembrokeshire website showing where each of the associated veterinary practices are based.

Meawnhile Greenacres is appealing for donations to help feed and treat the dozens of animals who are arriving at the rescue centre on a daily basis.

“Donations are naturally very gratefully received, but we know just how difficult this can be,” said Mikey Lawlor.

“If people can't afford to give us outright donations, then perhaps they can visit our charity shops or help with volunteering or adopting. "

The Greenacres Rescue charity shops are located in Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Narberth and Haverfordwest. If anyone would like to support Greenacres Rescue, they can do so via the website.