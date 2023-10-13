Police reports are coming in that the B4318 road near Gumfreston is currently closed to all traffic.
A statement issued just after 7.30am this morning (Friday, October 13), confirmed that the Heywood Lane junction leading to Gumfreston is now closed as a result of flooding.
Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here