The yacht had suffered engine failure and was becalmed due to lack of wind.

St Davids lifeboat, the Norah Wortley, launched to the assistance of the yacht at St Davids RNLI was requested to assist a 40ft yacht suffering engine failure and becalmed through lack of wind in the middle of St Brides Bay at 1.37pm on Thursday, October 12.

Launching into flat calm conditions, the all-weather lifeboat was alongside the casualty within 25 minutes of the launch request.

Coxswain Will Chant and the casualty vessel’s skipper decided that the best course of action was to tow the yacht back to its harbour of origin, Neyland marina.

With tow established, the three-hour passage to Neyland headed through Jack Sound before travelling up the Milford Haven waterway.

The casualty vessel and crew were safely put alongside the visitors pontoon shortly after 5.14pm.

With no further lifeboat action required, the volunteer crew returned to station, rehousing at around 6.30pm.