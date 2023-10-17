Farmers visiting the event at the Carmarthen showground are being asked to participate in a survey that will look at specific challenges dairy businesses face and how that is impacting their business decisions.

Participants will be entered into a prize draw, with the top prize for filling out the survey being a £50 voucher from KiwiKit and an FUW beanie hat, which is sponsored by FUW Insurance Services.

Speaking ahead of the event, acting FUW milk and dairy produce committee chairman, Brian Walters said: “Our dairy farmers are facing a myriad of issues that we will be exploring in more detail based on the results of the survey.

“Issues such as finance availability and affordability, farmgate milk prices, global milk markets and trade deals, as well as climate change and the environment are just some of the topics we are going to be addressing on the day and as part of the survey.”

Union officials and staff will also be on hand to discuss concerns members have regarding the Sustainable Farming Scheme, land availability and affordability, the Water Pollution Regulations (NVZs), and diseases such as bovine TB, BVD,and Johne’s.

“The dairy industry in Wales is exceptionally resilient and our produce is amongst the best in the world. We are rightly proud of our passionate and hard-working dairy farmers and the Welsh dairy show is an excellent opportunity to showcase those businesses whilst respecting the current challenges they face,” added Mr Walters.