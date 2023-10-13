The inaugural Fishguard Food and Drink Festival runs from Saturday, October 21 to Saturday, November 4.

The festival promises to be packed with family-friendly celebrations of the land with food stalls, chef demonstrations and street theatre.

For the young and young at heart. For those who love nature, farming and growing or just love to eat drink and be merry among friends and family, there is something for everyone.

The festival kicks off with a food fair at Ysgol Bro Gwaun celebrating local producers. There will be plenty to tickle the tastebuds including a student-run pop up café, talks and cooking demos by local chefs as well as a stunning surprise event.

During the festival selected eateries from the twin towns will introduce a special Fishguard Dish, showcasing local produce and creating their representation of what is best or special about the area.

A special drink event at Ffwrn on Friday October 27 will feature beer, spirit and wine producers from the local area who will present their drinks and tell their stories. There will also be tapas, nibbles and live entertainment.

The Cawl Crawl, on Saturday, October 28, will feature a host of local businesses, all competing to produce the best cawl in the twin towns, voted on by diners.

A progressive supper will be held by Fishguard Ladies Circle on Wednesday, November 1. Diners will visit The Royal Oak; Hot Chilli Indian and Creswells a tapas style offering of delicious food. They will finish at Ffwrn for live music and puddings.

There will be something for all the family with a children’s art competition on the theme of ‘my favourite food’ and ‘harvest time in Pembrokeshire’. Throughout the fortnight there is also a free to enter exhibition in St Mary’s Church looking at how food and faith intertwine.

“We’re establishing the first ever Food and Drinks festival in Fishguard and can’t wait for you to join us,” said the festival’s organisers.

“Check out the packed programme of events and stand by to be blown away as we deliver the unexpected’’.

For the rest of the programme which includes a sourdough clinic, a land sea and food pilgrimage and a film and discussion on seaweed as food, go to visitfishguard.co.uk/fishguard-bayfood-and-drink-festival/.

Foe more information email info@visitfishguard.co.uk, farmersfoodatghome@gmail.com or call Anne-Marie Harries on 07960093716.