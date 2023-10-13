“This one is for you, Meg," she commented following the glittering ceremony that took place earlier this week at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel.

"And it's also for all the young people that we have supported over the last few years and those that have been brave enough to reach out.

"These awards are so imperative and while it’s lovely to be nominated, a win is invaluable in raising funds for our charity and also a vital means in getting the information out there for the people.”

Nicola Harteveld established Megan’s Starr Foundation following the death of her daughter, Megan, by suicide in 2017.

Since then the charity has gone on to deliver over 300 hours of support to disadvantaged young people in Pembrokeshire and also to warn parents of the dangers of bullying.

During this time, Nicola volunteers for over 40 hours a week, leading the charity, giving anti-bullying talks, and coordinating volunteers, while simultaneously juggling a busy home life and studying for a Psychology degree.

This week's awards ceremony is the only dedicated event that celebrates the entire voluntary sector in Wales, highlighting and championing the positive difference people can make to each other’s lives. They are given to charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers.