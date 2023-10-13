A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a teenager is alleged to have attempted to contact her on Tik Tok just days after he was released on bail.
Andrew Chapman, 29, was charged with sexual assault at a location in Carmarthenshire on September 21.
He was granted bail on October 2, but with a set of conditions which involved not contacting the complainant.
However, Chapman was brought back before the court on October 13 to review his bail.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini told Swansea Crown Court that the complainant had gone to a police station on October 4 and reported that Chapman had viewed her Tik Tok account and had requested to follow her.
Chapman was arrested and charged with harassment without violence.
“In reality there is very little I can say,” said Hannah George, in mitigation.
“The defendant is realistic about the position he is in.”
Judge Catherine Richards remanded Chapman, of Peniel, into custody. He will return to court on October 23 to enter his pleas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article