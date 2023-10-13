Andrew Chapman, 29, was charged with sexual assault at a location in Carmarthenshire on September 21.

He was granted bail on October 2, but with a set of conditions which involved not contacting the complainant.

However, Chapman was brought back before the court on October 13 to review his bail.

Prosecutor Alycia Carpanini told Swansea Crown Court that the complainant had gone to a police station on October 4 and reported that Chapman had viewed her Tik Tok account and had requested to follow her.

Chapman was arrested and charged with harassment without violence.

“In reality there is very little I can say,” said Hannah George, in mitigation.

“The defendant is realistic about the position he is in.”

Judge Catherine Richards remanded Chapman, of Peniel, into custody. He will return to court on October 23 to enter his pleas.