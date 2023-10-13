“To have the chance to meet him - and of course take a selfie - was a great way to end what was undoubtedly a very strong conference that displayed a great deal of energy," saiid Thomas, who attended the conference outside of his role as Pembrokeshire County Council chairman, and as a Labour member.

Thomas Tudor is no stranger to Labour Party conferences, however he has been unable to attend any since 1996 as a result of his work and council commitments in Pembrokeshire.

“The last time I was at one was in 1996, just before Tony Blair won the election,” he said.

“And that too, was a very emotional conference that displayed some great energy from the Labour party, and precisely the same thing could be felt this time round.

“The Labour party has transferred itself into a Party that’s capable of representing the majority of British residents, including those disillusioned Conservatives and people who left the Labour party but are now deciding to go back.”

Thomas Tudor went on to say how approachable Keir Starmer was, despite his experience with the glitterbomber the previous day.

“It was a pretty alarming thing to see, particularly at an event where you expect security to be paramount, but Keir Starmer took it so well,” said Cllr Tudor.

“But the following day, after listening to Jonathan Ashworth, I happened to be at the front of the conference hall, near to the stage, and the first thing Keir Starmer said when he spoke to me was that he hoped I didn’t have any glitter on me.

“Despite what had happened, he was joking and laughing, and comes across as an extremely humble man.

“There’s no doubt that he’s the man to lead the British people because this is definitely the time for a change. But in politics, one can never be complacent, because there’s still a long way to go.”