Ar Ymyl y Tir 2023 On Land’s Edge, returned to Fishguard and Goodwick for its third year this autumn.

The festival boasted an eclectic mix of artists and writers coupled with an array of local talent, offering ‘a bit of everything’ with entertainment for all tastes and ages.

On Land’s Edge was ‘a weekend packed with creative endeavour’. It started with a full house at Theatr Gwaun for Ghost Rider, a play adapted by Anne Garside from the novel If God will spare my life by former Tivyside reporter, Mike Lewis.

The festival closed with Simffoni Mara, a superb fusion of live music from David Pepper and Daniel Davies, poetry from Richard Wheeler and stunning visuals from landscape film maker Connor Malone.

In between those two fantastic performances were 11 other events including live music sets, puppet theatre, a literature day, promenade theatre, bilingual creative writing workshops and even a festival sea swim.

“It has been a delight to welcome hundreds of people from our local communities, and further afield, to enjoy an eclectic mix of performances and events over our 2023 festival weekend,” said the festival team.

“Once again we structured our artistic programme around three main pillars of theatre, music and literature, but complementing those stalwarts was a rich mix of fun-filled activity catering for all ages."

Paul Howe, manager of Theatr Gwaun added: “It’s been a real pleasure for Theatr Gwaun and the Ar Ymyl y Tir / On Land’s Edge festival team to deliver our best festival programme yet and we can’t wait to get started on planning next year’s festival.

“We hope that the hundreds of people who formed our audiences over the weekend left feeling joyful and inspired.”

The dates have already been set for next year’s Ar Ymyl y Tir/ On Land’s Edge. The festival is set to open the doors again at venues across Fishguard and Goodwick for its fourth year on Friday September 20 through to Sunday 22.

“We look forward to seeing new and returning audiences in 2024,” added the festival team.