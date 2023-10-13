Owain O’Shea, 36, appeared in court facing eight charges following a period of violence at Kiln Park Holiday Centre in Tenby on October 7.

O’Shea is alleged to have assaulted three men at the holiday centre.

He is also accused of assaulting three police officers at Kiln Park Holiday Centre on that date, and damaging the cage on a police vehicle at the scene.

The defendant was also charged with racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment causing alarm or distress, relating to an incident at Llanelli Police Station’s custody suite on October 7.

O’Shea, of Arnold Street in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, pleaded guilty to each of the charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 9.

He was bailed, and will be sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on October 30.