Mornant, near the village of Goodwick is a three-storey property in commanding coastal position with approximately six and a half acres of grounds, five bedrooms and flexible living space with annex potential.

The property is on the market for £795,000. Agents Country Living Group say that it ‘gives a buyer the exciting proposition of a detached home, with no immediate neighbours, which enjoys both approximately six and a half acres of ground with a convenient, edge of village location’.

This impressive five-bedroom home is spread over three levels and enjoys wonderful sea views over Fishguard Bay.

The entrancing coastal position combined with acreage, and the fact that Mornant is within walking distance to local amenities, is said to be exceedingly rare and makes Mornant a must view property.

The details are as follows:

Entrance Hall Entering the property from the front drive you arrive in an entrance hall that runs through the ground floor of the property. Finished with slate flooring, the hall connects all the rooms on this level. To your left when you first enter is a storage cupboard with the hall continuing on and opening to two bedrooms on your right, the sitting room in front of you, and the utility room through an archway on the left. The hall continues round to the left with doors to the ground floor wet room, garage, and staircase to the first floor.

Bedroom Four Positioned at the front of the property is a good-sized double bedroom, which has a window out to the driveway.

Bedroom Five Next to bedroom four you find another double bedroom with a window looking out to the side of the home.

Utility Room To the left of the hall you find an archway that leads into a good-sized utility room which offers space and connections for a full range of white goods. Subject to any relevant planning this could easily provide a kitchen to the ground floor of the property, should the home be divided for a multigenerational family owner.

Sitting Room Situated at the rear of the ground floor is a lovely sitting room with window to three sides. The French windows to the left-hand side of the room lead out to a seating area above the rear gardens with lovely views from it and the sitting room itself out to sea.

Wet Room Off the entrance hall, to the front of the home, you find a handy ground floor wet room. Serving the two bedrooms on this level it is also very useful if the owners have been out riding or enjoying this coastal playground. The room offers a lavatory, hand basin and shower area with tiling to the walls and floor and an obscured glass window to the front.

Integral Garage The large integral garage offers secure parking and storage space and is accessed via double garage doors to the front and a pedestrian door to the side. There is also a window to the side of the home bringing in natural light, with a door to the rear of the garage leading to the secondary utility and lavatory.

Secondary Utility Another useful space on this level is the utility room situated at the rear of the garage. The room offers plumbing for a washing machine and dryer, window to the rear, along with a sink and storage space.

Lavatory A door from the secondary utility leads into this useful lavatory, perfect if you are popping in from the gardens.

First Floor Landing The oak staircase from the ground floor leads you up to the first floor of the property. This level contains primary bedrooms and the kitchen diner. At the end of the landing there is a door to an external staircase which allows this portion of the property to be accessed independently from the ground floor if needed.

Bedroom One At the top of the stairs there is a door to the lovely master bedroom. With exposed A frame beams to the ceiling, this double height space is a wonderful primary bedroom for the property. A pair of French windows opens to the rear of the building and enjoys lovely sea view via a Juliet balcony. A door in the opposite wall leads into the ensuite shower room.

Ensuite Shower Room Off the master bedroom this space offers a double shower, lavatory and hand basin with a roof light bringing in natural light.

Bedroom Two At the opposite end of this floor you find the second bedroom which offers a good-sized double bedroom with a window to the front of the property.

Bedroom Three Next to the master bedroom you find a compact double bedroom with a window to the front which would make for an ideal nursery or child's bedroom with its proximity to the master next door.

Family Bathroom The well-appointed bathroom is situated between bedrooms two and three and offers a bath with slate surround, separate shower, lavatory, and hand basin. The room is finished with the same slate tiles that are found on the ground floor.

Kitchen / Diner Overlooking the rear of the property you find a lovely kitchen/dining room. With windows to three sides the room enjoys panoramic views over the bay and would be a lovely entertaining space for the property. The kitchen offers a range of fitted wood cabinetry along with an integrated dishwasher, 1.5 sink and range cooker. A step leads down to the separate dining area which is currently laid out as an additional living space.

Second Floor Reception Room The undeniable centre point for the property is the top floor of the home which is entirely taken up by a sumptuous living room with the finest sea views found in the property. On the side wall there is a fireplace with a wood burner, with windows to each side looking out over the countryside. The rear wall has a large glazed section with French window in the centre of it leading out to a roof terrace. This area of the property enjoys the spectacular sea views from its elevated position and makes for the idea entertaining space in the property. The room is finished with an engineered oak floor along with oak A frame beams in the vaulted ceiling above.

External Mornant is approached via a paved tarmac footpath which gives access to both the main property and the approximately six and a half acres of pastureland behind it. The property itself has a good-sized tarmac parking area to the fore with space for several vehicles. Behind the property is a rectangular bank garden which is laid to lawn. In the garden there is also a greenhouse and patio seating area.

The home enjoys a large seating area off the ground floor sitting room, a Juliet balcony off the master bedroom and a spectacular roof terrace on the second floor which offers stunning views of the coastline.

To the front of the property, you find the majority of the land included with the sale. Extending to approximately six and a half acres the land comprises a large paddock with stabling a barn and four smaller enclosures to its northern end. The land would be ideal for an equestrian purchaser offering a mixture of grazing and exercise space with access to excellent bridal ways in the local area.