Whitland Male Voice Choir brought its wealth of talent to the Royal Oak in Fishguard one rainy Saturday in July.

Despite the inclement weather the choir was in full voice, the barbecue was sizzling and loads of local people packed the venue to hear them sing.

The result was a cheque for a fantastic £3,567, handed over at the Royal Oak last week.

The final figure includes a £1,000 donation from the Royal Oak and £1,000 from Castell Howell Foods as well as the profits from the barbecue, takings from a bucket collection and money raised by the choir during a charity bike event.

“This is gratefully,” received said Rhys Watkins on behalf of Wales Air Ambulance.

“The cost of running the service has gone from £8million to £11.2million. Every donation is gratefully received to keep this vital service going. In this part of Wales it is a life saver.

“It was a great day and a fantastic event,” said Dan Morgan, manager of the Royal Oak. “A big thank you to Fishguard and Goodwick Round Table for helping us with the food and to RocCana for keeping the party going through the night and keeping the money flowing.”

You can hear Whitland Male Voice Choir tonight, Friday October 13, at St Andrew’s Church, Narberth where they will sing at a charity fundraiser. The concert starts at 7.30 and tickets are £10 on the door.

On November 11 the choir will perform with Goodwick Brass Band at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland. This is a fundraiser for the Royal British Legion. Again the concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £10.