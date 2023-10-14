You might not have thought that your house's number could significantly impact the property's value - and even help or hinder a sale - but new research would suggest otherwise.

The most common door numbers in property transactions have been revealed as one to ten, according to the latest analysis from estate agency Yopa.

You might assume that the most common or conventional numbers would be the most in-demand and therefore more valuable in price, but that's not necessarily true.

These are the most transacted and valuable house numbers. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

The property experts have analysed over 260,000 property transactions across England and Wales so far this year (January to August 2023).

Currently, Yopa reports that it’s actually number 195 which ranks as the most valuable house number, with an average sale price of £340,000 so far this year.

Other valuable house numbers include 213 and 185 with average sale prices of £313,500 and £302,500 respectively.

Here are the top 10 most valuable, according to Yopa

Top 10 most valuable house numbers

The researchers also studied the most frequently sold house numbers where number two ranks on top.

So far this year, 10,031 homes with the number two have been sold across England and Wales.

And you won't be surprised to hear that number 1 and number 3 round up to the top three most property transactions with 9,997 and 9,303 sales so far this year.

When the team looked at our preferences, the researchers noted that whether a house number was odd or even did not factor in.

The average sold price of odd-numbered homes actually comes in marginally higher at £267,500 versus an average of £265,000 for even-numbered homes, according to the research.

There’s a 50/50 split between odd- and even-numbered properties when it comes to sales volumes.

CEO of Yopa, Verona Frankish, commented: “The latest figures show that the nation is pretty much split down the middle when it comes to both the price paid and the volume of sales for both odd and even numbered properties.

"When breaking the figures down further, the more conventional numbers remain the most common when it comes to the total number of homes sold. This is only to be expected given that they are far more plentiful when it comes to housing stock levels.

"However, in today’s market, it’s the far less conventional numbers that are commanding the highest price. It might seem strange that one number may be more valuable than another, but they can still be hugely influential to homebuyers and their preference of property.

"Some may suffer from the fear of odd numbers, while others may make their decision based on sentimental or superstitious influences.

"It may be that on a certain street, one side of either odd or even numbered homes also boast south facing gardens, which can also help boost house price potential.

"There’s a whole host of reasons why your house number may help or hinder your property sale, so it’s well worth looking into if you’re currently on the market.”