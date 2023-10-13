Michele Castiglia, 37, of Clive Road, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing four charges against the same complainant.

Castiglia was accused of blackmail – demanding money from the complainant, and making threats to kill the woman on September 8.

The court previously heard that after making an unwarranted demand for money, Castiglia said if it didn’t happen he would 'go through you and your family like a train'.

He was also charged with damaging property, relating to a wall belonging to the same complainant, and threatening to damage or destroy property – referring to the complainant’s window. These were both alleged to have taken place on September 8.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Castiglia pleaded guilty to each of the charges.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said Castiglia was an RAF veteran and requested that a psychiatric report was conducted.

Judge Huw Rees accepted this, and ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He adjourned sentencing until December 1.

Judge Rees remanded Castiglia back in to custody, and warned him that all sentencing options remained open.