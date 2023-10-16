A MAN has denied making indecent images of children in Pembroke Dock.
Daniel Byrne-Crowley, 28, of Swily Road in Dublin, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one charge of sexual communication with a child.
He is accused of making one Category A image, 11 Category B images, and 10 Category C images. There are alleged to have taken place between August 5, 2012, and September 28, 2020.
The sexual communication charge is alleged to have taken place between June 22, 2019, and September 22, 2020.
All of the alleged offences are said to have taken place in Pembroke Dock.
At Swansea Crown Court, Byrne-Crowley pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.
He was granted unconditional bail, and will stand trial on February 28.
