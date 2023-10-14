This week her dreams came true when staff at the Woodland Lodge Care Home in Tenby, took her to Broad Haven North for her first ever surfing session.

And once she was kitted out in a wetsuit and helmet, there was no stopping Pat’s elation as she finally began to feel the power of the waves.

“To see the joy on her face was an absolute delight,” said Ollie Bird who runs the Blue Horizons Surf Club with his partner, Emma-Mary Webster.

“Pat had mentioned to the staff at Woodland Lodge that she wanted to surf, and so they made it happen.

"Amanda Lewis, Sue Mason and Sue Merchant all put on their wetsuits and joined Pat in the sea to have some fun and be on hand if she needed anything.

“She was fortunate enough to get some great waves and as soon as she was on the surf board, she was away. She took it all in her stride and stayed in the sea for well over an hour.”

Pat used a seated craft which is 11-feet in length and is fitted with a Formula 2 racing car seat. She was supported throughout the surf session by four people, including Ollie and Emma-Mary, who are both qualified adaptive surf coaches.

“This was the reason we decided to set up Blue Horizons, as both Emma-Mary and I know how important it is to help people realise that they really can do those things they may once have thought were impossible.

“Emma-Mary has been surf coaching for over 25 years, but it wasn’t until after the pandemic, when we realised that so many people were going through a bad time, that we decided to set up a community interest surf club here in Pembrokeshire.

“Every single lesson we give is different, because every single person has their own skills, their own concerns and their own doubts. But we’re there to prove to them that surfing is for absolutely everyone, regardless of their age or ability.”

Emma-Mary, a former secondary school PE teacher, and Ollie, a former qualified electrician, specialise in adaptive surf lessons for people with a wide variety of physical and mental disabilities including cerebral palsy, MS and dementia. Lessons take place at whichever beach is closest to the surfer.

“Some people struggle to travel any distance so we go to whichever beach is near them, while others, even though they may desperately want to have a go, can’t find the confidence. So our aim is to help these people to enjoy and ultimately realise that yes, they really can do it.”

The Blue Horizons season will end in a few weeks however throughout the winter they will be offering inclusive boat trips on their wheelchair accessible boat for adults and children with physical and learning needs.

“It really is an amazing feeling for me and Emma-Mary, but it’s also a team thing because without the fantastic volunteers who help us throughout the year, Blue Horizons wouldn’t have achieved what it has.

“We really are so incredibly grateful to everyone – but most of all, to those amazing people who come surfing with us and give us so much back.”