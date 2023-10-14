A 77-YEAR-OLD from Gwent has appeared in court for careless driving and failing to report a crash in a Chinese restaurant car park in Pembrokeshire.
Victor Edwards, of Hafod Road in Ponthir, had his case before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 4.
It was alleged that he was driving a Honda in the car park of The Dragon Palace, in Pentlepoir, near Saundersfoot, on March 25 without due care and attention.
Edwards is also accused of damaging another vehicle – a Mercedes – in the car park and failing to provide his details or report the accident.
He pleaded guilty to each of the charges, and was fined £238.
Edwards must also pay £110 in costs, a £95 surcharge, and was hit with five penalty points.
