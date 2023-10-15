The men faced charges including speeding, shoplifting, and failing to identify a driver who was alleged to have committed an offence.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 49, of Front Street in Pembroke Dock, was caught doing almost double the speed limit.

He admitted riding a Triumph motorcycle at 59mph in a 30mph limit in Pembroke on March 4.

After pleading guilty, Davies was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

He must also pay £110 in costs, a £48 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

ALFIE GILHENEY, 32, of Castle Quarry in Monkton, has been ordered to pay £1,060 and has been banned from driving.

Gilheney was charged with not identifying a driver of a Peugeot who had allegedly committed an offence.

He had entered no plea on September 6, and the offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

Gilheney was fined £750, and must pay a £200 surcharge and £110 in costs. He received six penalty points, and was disqualified for six months for accumulating too many points.

MICHEL VALMONT, 46, of Water Street in Pembroke Dock, appeared in court accused of shoplifting.

Valmont was accused of stealing razor blades from Boots on Dimond Street in Pembroke Dock on October 7.

He pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge on October 9 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Valmont must also pay £85 in costs and £110.46 compensation.

OLIVER COGAN, 40, of Gosport Street in Laugharne, has admitted failing to identify the driver of a Volvo who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Cogan pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

He will return to court on November 15.