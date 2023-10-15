The defendants were accused of using their phones at the wheel and speeding.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on October 3.

Here's a round-up of the cases.

DAVID HOOKER, 61, St Margaret’s Way in Herbrandston, Milford Haven, was using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Hooker was driving on the A477 at Neyland while using a phone on March 7.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 3.

Hooker was fined £64, and must pay costs of £90 and a £25 surcharge. He was also hit with six penalty points.

ANDREW EVANS, 34, of Castleton Grove in Haverfordwest, was using a mobile phone whilst driving a lorry.

Evans admitted driving while not in proper control of the Scania lorry on Withybush Road on March 14.

He was fined £66 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 3, and must also pay a £34 surcharge. He also had three points put on his licence.

LYNN CROCKER, 69, of Westover Park in Whitland, was caught speeding in Crymych.

Crocker was doing 36mph in the 30mph limit A478 on November 4.

She pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 3.

Crocker was fined £66, and must pay a £34 surcharge. She also was handed three penalty points.