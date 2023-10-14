Top left, meet Petra the collie, who is a nine, or possibly a ten-year-old border collie, who is sadly looking for a new home after her owner recently passed away. Petra is the most affectionate and playful little girl, who will give someone so much happiness and devotion.

Next to Petra is Blue, a two-year-old Lurcher who sadly remains an unclaimed stray. Greenacres is looking for someone who can give this handsome dog some care and loads of love. Blue is great with people and other dogs, but would need a cat-free home.

Bottom left is little Charlie, a ten-year-old cat. Sadly, Charlie is always over-looked, possibly because of his age. But this little chap really is a magnificent feline with years ahead of him, who would truly love a home to call his own.

Next to Charlie we have Scout who is a handsome, one-year-old smooth haired Border Collie, who is typical of his breed. Scout is energetic and intelligent, looking for an active, only-dog home. And because of his great fitness, Scout would be perfect for an avid walker.

Finally, in the main picture on the far right is Annabelle who is is a lovely little two-year-old Pomsky. Annabelle has been with Greenacres for a while as she needed surgery on both her knees. But the surgery is now all complete and and the beautiful girl is fit, and ready to find a new home.

If anybody would like to find out more about adopting either of these magnificent animals and giving them a home for life, please visit the Greenacres website.