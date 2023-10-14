Tempers became heated and resulted in what has been described as ‘ a mass brawl’.

“The fair people were trying to calm the situation down but the youths weren’t having it,” described one of the witnesses.

“It turned into a mass brawl.”

The incident has now prompted calls for an urgent review into the way in which Pembroke's Michaelmas Fair is controlled and monitored by Dyfed-Powys Police as well as the private security team which is involved in overseeing the three-day event.

“I’m afraid the police presence around here is underwhelming,” commented Pembroke town and county councillor, Jonathan Grimes.

“Pembroke Fair has been a bone of contention in the town for a very long time, but naturally it’s a historic and traditional event which has been going on for hundreds of years.

“Attempts have been made to get the show members to talk to local businesses before they set up, but it never happens and they just appear.”

Cllr Grimes went on to say that around two-thirds of Pembroke town centre is taken over by the rides and stalls, which result in a large number of Pembroke traders choosing to remain closed throughout the event.

“It starts on Thursday evening and then continues on Friday evening and throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, and the disruption it causes is considerable," continued Cllr Grimes.

"The shops don’t benefit, and the only ones that do are the showmen.”

There is also concern at the social impact the fair has, particularly on the town's youth.

“I know that a great deal of under-age drinking is taking place in and around the fair and naturally we have a massive drugs problem here in Pembroke, just as we have throughout the whole of Pembrokeshire.

“Last year the street pastors were on hand throughout, and it was them who were responding to incidents a long time before the police or the PCSOs reached the scene.

“When we hear about incidents such as we had on Thursday evening, the whole event needs careful consideration to ensure that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Meanwhile the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Neighbouring Police Team has confirmed that officers were called to attend Thursday’s street fight.

They have also confirmed that they intend to hold a debriefing session with Cllr Grimes at the closure of this year’s fair so that the event can be evaluated alongside previous years.

The origin of the Michaelmas Fair lie in Pembroke's medieval charters which granted to the people of the town the right to hold markets and fairs at certain times of the year. It has traditionally been held on the second Thursday in October.

It was originally a hiring fair when farm workers would come to town to seek servants and labourers for the forthcoming year.