Later this month Ben, who was also runner up on Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago, will be visiting Pembrokeshire when he appears at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, on October 29.

His appearance forms part on his highly anticipated UK tour – Jadoo - which has been described as his ‘most personal show yet’ and follows his critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Drawn from his experiences of travelling India where he discovered some lost and real magic, Hart sheds his usual sleight-of hand trickery and lies in favour of stunning displays of wonderment, mysticism, extra-sensory power, and a search for the truth.

Rooted in his family heritage in India, this mind-popping show is rich in colour, infectious passion, and wicked humour.

“I’m very excited to be heading back out on the road to so many UK cities and of course, Pembrokeshire,” said Ben.

“ I love travelling and bringing my magic to as many people as possible and touring is my favourite aspect of the job.

"My show is full of very powerful magic and is definitely my strongest show yet, and I can’t wait to meet new audiences who haven't seen my work before and reconnect with people who have.

"Magic really has to be seen live to be appreciated and we’re travelling to my favourite theatres, hand-picked to best showcase this brand new show.”

Ben Hart has an unparalleled reputation for making extraordinary works of magic.

He is a member of The Inner Magic Circle (the highest position at The Magic Circle) and has collaborated with and designed magic for the RSC, Penn and Teller, Mission Impossible 7, and Mischief Theatre to name a few.

His work has been seen on television including his own series (Ben Hart’s Life Hacks Hoax) for the BBC and on Britain's Got Talent (where he was a finalist), America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The One Show, and hundreds of other TV appearances around the world.

He will be performing at the Torch Theatre on Sunday, October 29, at 7.30pm