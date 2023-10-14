Two separate oil pollution incidents are being investigated in Pembrokeshire.
Oil is said to have been found on the shoreline close to Llanreath, Pembroke Dock and Burton Ferry.
Pembrokeshire County Council is investigating the incidents.
The local authority said, “We are aware of separate pollution incidents which appear to have affected the shoreline close to Llanreath and Burton Ferry.
“Both involve a small amount of oil.
“We are investigating the incidents and placing signage at the two locations.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel