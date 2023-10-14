Two separate oil pollution incidents are being investigated in Pembrokeshire.

Oil is said to have been found on the shoreline close to Llanreath, Pembroke Dock and Burton Ferry.

Pembrokeshire County Council is investigating the incidents.

The local authority said, “We are aware of separate pollution incidents which appear to have affected the shoreline close to Llanreath and Burton Ferry.

“Both involve a small amount of oil.

“We are investigating the incidents and placing signage at the two locations.”