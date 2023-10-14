The Pembrokeshire Lottery is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary and on October 12, the not for profit organisation held a celebratory lunch at the Wolfscastle Hotel to mark the occassion.
The lunch was attended by representatives from a number of organisations who have supported the Lottery in various ways over the last 30 years.
Speaking at the event, executive director, Abigail Owens said: “Today was a celebration for the people of Pembrokeshire, our loyal subscribers who’ve supported the lottery in their thousands over the last 30 years and the local business community who’ve worked so hard to develop and grow their businesses.
"By working together in this way, we have created one of the most successful long term, self-funding, sustainable economic regeneration schemes in the UK and that is something we can all be very proud of, thank you all.”
As a final thank you to lottery players in their special year, the Pembrokeshire Lottery have raised the prize amount for the Christmas Superdraw to £12,000. The draw will be held on Wednesday, December 6.
For more information about the interest free loan fund for Pembrokeshire businesses, or to join up to play the lottery, please call the Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here