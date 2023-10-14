The lunch was attended by representatives from a number of organisations who have supported the Lottery in various ways over the last 30 years.

Speaking at the event, executive director, Abigail Owens said: “Today was a celebration for the people of Pembrokeshire, our loyal subscribers who’ve supported the lottery in their thousands over the last 30 years and the local business community who’ve worked so hard to develop and grow their businesses.

"By working together in this way, we have created one of the most successful long term, self-funding, sustainable economic regeneration schemes in the UK and that is something we can all be very proud of, thank you all.”

David Selwyn of Landkser Business Solutions speaking at the event (Image: Pembrokeshire Lottery)

As a final thank you to lottery players in their special year, the Pembrokeshire Lottery have raised the prize amount for the Christmas Superdraw to £12,000. The draw will be held on Wednesday, December 6.

For more information about the interest free loan fund for Pembrokeshire businesses, or to join up to play the lottery, please call the Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.