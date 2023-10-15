The disagreement resulted in all of the gym equipment being removed without any notice, which meant that members were no longer able to train, and Leigh's business was unable to trade.

In desperation, he set up a Go Fund Me page in an attempt to open a new gym in Cardigan. Some new local investors stepped up to the challenge of ensuring that Leigh’s business could be salvaged and the community quickly rallied round.

Local businesses supplied materials on postponed invoices, local traders have given up a significant amount of their time, turning up late at night and working over the weekends to help with the project, and members of the community have been popping in with coffees to give the team boosts of moral support.

This weekend, all the hard work and dedication paid off when LD24 Fitness opened its doors to the public, led by Cardigan mayor Sian Maehrlein who cut the ribbon at the premises on Cardigan’s Pentood Industrial Estate.

“'It's fantastic to be able to open the gym again, after everything I've been through these last few months," said Leigh.

“ I can't thank the people of Cardigan and surrounding area enough for the incredible support they've shown me along the way, and we can’t wait to welcome them back, along with all the new members who’ve already expressed an interest.”

LD24 Fitness offers members 24/7 access to its facilities which include a warm-up zone, premium grade equipment and fitness suite, a free-weights section with premium grade, plate loaded and cable machines, power racks, a martial arts dojo and an Infrared sauna.

There are already plans to expand in the future adding an ice bath, Cross Fit and Strong Man zones as well as yoga, Pilates, Pinache and HIIT classes.

LD24 Fitness has already generated keen support from locals, with the first 50 members signing up the evening before the opening on Saturday, October 14.

Joining in with the celebrations was the mayor’s consort, Cllr David Maehrlein, town councillor Philippa Noble and LD24 investors Naomi and Michael Rothwell-Smith and Matthew Kieboom.