If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Rusty, one year old, male, Cocker Spaniel cross Beagle

Rusty is an energetic boy who has come to us from a breeder.

He loves going out for walks and adventures on the lead, he knows how to sit and waits patiently for a treat.

Rusty will need an active home.

He can be an only dog and will need a cat free home.

Rusty will need an adult only home experienced with guarding behaviour.

Hesta, four years old, female, Cocker Spaniel

Hesta is a sweet girl who has come to us from a breeder.

She is quite timid initially and unsure of humans but is very easy to handle and loves a gentle cuddle after a moment.

She will need a calm home with a confident and friendly resident dog to help her settle into her new life.

Hesta will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills.

She arrived overweight and will need help from her adopters to reach a healthier weight.

Yana, three years old, female, Cocker Spaniel – Foster in Kent

Yana is an affectionate girl who approaches us for a gentle fuss and some treats.

She can shy away and be easily spooked by loud noises as she isn’t used to the big wide world. But with patience she is growing in confidence.

Yana finds comfort from her crate when it’s too busy in the home for her.

She is learning to walk on a harness and when she forgets the world can be scary she really enjoys herself.

Yana is looking for a calm adult only home with a kind resident dog.

Serif, four month old, male, Collie

Serif still needs to learn that humans can be kind and can give him lots of love and safety.

He has massively improved since arriving here and now acts like a puppy with his kennel friends.

Serif will need a confident resident dog which doesn’t mind a bouncy puppy.

Serif needs a calm loving home to help him gain confidence.

He will need positive reinforcement training, active home with lots of walks once he’s grown and plenty of enrichment to keep his intelligent mind busy.

Aggie, six year old, female, Labrador

Aggie came to us from a breeder.

She is sweet natured and can't wait to be in a home discovering all of the love and creature comforts waiting for her.

Aggie already walks on a lead.

The world will be quite new to her so adopters will need to be understanding and take things at her pace.

She has never lived in a home before so will need adopters who can help her learn new skills.

She can be an only dog with someone who is home most of the day or she can live with resident dogs.