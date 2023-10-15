Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the UK seafood industry, the roadshows are free to attend and will offer fishers the chance to discuss the products, services and training available to support their safety, health and wellbeing needs.

Amongst those on hand to offer advice will be Seafish plus representatives of its partners including the Welsh Fishing Association and Fishermen’s Mission.

Noemi Donigiewicz, Industry Engagement Manager at Seafish said: “We decided to organise these roadshows following discussions between ourselves, the Welsh Fishing Safety Committee, Welsh Fishermen’s Association, Fishermen’s Mission and the Welsh Government.

Seafish has organised a series of roadshows for fishers, the first will be held in Milford Haven. Image: Seafish (Image: Seafish)

“There was an identified need to discuss the safety and wellbeing of fishers, show them they are supported and demonstrate the assistance and services available to them.

“We’re always really keen to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing needs of our fishers are being met and believe these roadshows are a great opportunity to capture feedback on what else we can include in future roadshow events to help meet industry needs.

“Hopefully everyone who attends at Milford Haven will be able to take something from the roadshow and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone on the night.”

Fishers attending the roadshow will not only have the opportunity to hear from industry representatives but will also be able to voice their recommendations relating to future health, safety and wellbeing support training.

The Seafish fishermen’s training team will be present to share information on the man overboard events run in conjunction with the RNLI, discuss further training opportunities that may be of interest and provide advice on renewing photo ID cards or replacing mislaid certificates.

The Kingfisher team, who have been providing information on subsea structures and the seabed to the fishing industry for over 50 years, will also be available to answer any queries regarding fishing plotters and plotter data as well as the FishSAFE, KIS-ORCA, and Fishing Restrictions projects.

Further roadshows will be held in mid-Wales and north Wales over the coming months.

The roadshow event will be held at Milford Haven Sea Cadets Haven’s Head Business Park, A Unit, Milford Haven, SA73 3LD on Wednesday, October 18 between 6.30 - 9.30pm.

No registration is required.

For further information, email noemi.donigiewicz@seafish.co.uk.