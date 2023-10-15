Marie Stephens, 30, claims her XL Bully Lola was stabbed to death after she came home and found the dog dead in her apartment.

Police say two men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after attending a property on Wellington Road, Rhymney, where officers found the dog.

Lola was three years old at the time of her death.

Ms Stephens says she rescued Lola after it was discovered the dog was pregnant. She had had Lola for almost a year.

Distraught Ms Stephens claims she returned to her property on a Sunday morning in September when she noticed a window to the attic was open which she never normally uses.

She went into the flat, into the living room and found Lola lying dead on the floor.

Ms Stephens claims a knife was still in the dog when she found her, describing the scene like a "massacre".

On the incident, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a burglary in Wellington Way, Rhymney, at around 2pm on Sunday, September 10.

“Officers attended and a dog was sadly found dead inside a property.

“Two men - a 21-year-old and a 30-year-old, both from the Caerphilly area were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They have since been released on bail.

“Our enquiries continue, if you have any information please contact us on 101 or DM us quoting reference 2300306296.”

XL Bully breed reputation tarnished

XL Bullys have been in and out the news regularly in recent times, with reports of the breed involved in a spate of dog attacks.

One of the most defining attacks in South Wales was the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis in 2021, when he was mauled to death in Caerphilly.

In the past couple of days Marcus Walsh, 41, of Pen y Darren, Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury when his XL Bully attacked a woman in Barry.

Rishi Sunak announced that American XL Bully dogs will be banned by the end of the year saying it’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to communities.

However, there are those in support of the breed.

Emily Westwood, of Newport, has a 14-month-old XL Bully dog named Reign.

Ms Westwood says "not all Bullies are bad" adding "every single Bully I have ever come across in my life has been super docile and soft".