Lewis Crawford and Ioan Williams first played Boccia when Ysgol Harri Tudur entered a team into a secondary schools competition, organised by Sport Pembrokeshire.

After scooping first place, Lewis was inspired to join a local Boccia club in Haverfordwest, which is run by Angela Miles, a passionate advocate for disability sport in Pembrokeshire. The club gave Lewis the opportunity to learn new skills and techniques.

Thanks to his tremendous improvement, he was asked to represent Wales in the Welsh Boccia Championships.

And also playing for the Welsh team was Ioan, who has only just started playing Boccia and improved very quickly.

Ioan won Silver and Lewis won Bronze – a fantastic achievement as it was their first big competition.

Ioan was also chosen as one of two athletes who were given a set of Boccia balls for showing potential for development.

“What an outcome for the boys,” said Georgia Osborne from Sport Pembrokeshire. “They’re both part of the disability sports pathway by Disability Sport Wales and we will look forward to hearing more from them and their future careers.”