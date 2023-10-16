The ghoulish getaway is the spookiest seaside listing thanks to the ancient graves lining the driveway and incorporated into the property’s extensive garden and picnic area.

A historic grade II Baptist chapel, dating back to 1832 - South Dairy Old Chapel near Wiston boasts a line of spooky gravestones just before its entrancewayand visible from some parts of the property.

The property, which is listed with West Wales Holiday Cottages, sleeps up to six guests and lodgers can even bring two canine friends to join in on the ghoulish festivities.

The chapel was converted in in 2021 to a beautifully presented and welcoming home.

The interiors have retained its original features, with church pews lining the ground floor wall, making for a unique space for a frightful feast.

The downstairs space follows an open-plan design and offers a snug living area with a log burner, perfect for those looking to snuggle up with a scary movie.

The original chapel space has been converted into a spacious living area with a Rangemaster to cook on and pews at the handmade oak table.

The chapel’s old organ is also a feature as is some of the original seating on the upper floor which has been made into an open gallery area overlooking downstairs.

All bedrooms at the chapel are en-suite.

For more information on this unique property, perfect for a spooky stay, visit West Wales Holiday Cottages at westwalesholidaycottages.co.uk.